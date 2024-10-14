3,195 held this month for attacks on protesters

A total of 3,195 people who have allegedly been involved in violence against students and people during the uprising have been arrested over the first 13 days of this month, according to a press release sent by the police.

At least 74 "high-profile" people belonging to the previous government were among them, said the release.

The release said the arrestees included those who had directly attacked the protesters, or had given the instructions to attack, or had incentivised such attacks to happen. A total of 1,695 cases have been filed concerning "those involved in these vile and despicable acts", said the release, signed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (Media and PR) Inamul Haque Sagar.

"Besides, police are going to file cases against, and arrest those who had been involved in extortion, exploitation, and criminal activities under the patronisation of the previous government."

The release said, "Those involved in the movement against discrimination, and the people have no reason to worry ..."

"Police are committed to creating a discrimination-free society based on the achievements of this movement," it added.