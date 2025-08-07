306 Bangladeshis held by Malaysian immigration dept

The Malaysian Immigration Department yesterday detained 306 Bangladeshi nationals and one Nepalese citizen for alleged immigration violations, according to a report by Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

All detainees will face further investigation before being transferred to the Jawi Immigration Detention Depot, the report added, quoting Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban.

He was speaking to reporters after leading a raid at a factory in Simpang Ampat, Penang.

There are around 800,000 Bangladeshis working in Malaysia.

However, allegations of labour exploitation persist, both during recruitment and later by employers and agents.

Malaysia suspended Bangladeshi worker recruitment on May 31 last year amid allegations of irregularities in the hiring process.

Negotiations on resuming recruitment are underway ahead of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus's visit to Malaysia from August 11-13.

According to Bernama, the immigration department also said its officers continue to monitor daily airport operations, with the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency handling immigration counters and department staff assisting with intelligence and surveillance.

DG Zakaria assured the department will fully cooperate with the agency to remove officers found involved in misconduct, should any reshuffles be required.

Since 2022, 147 disciplinary cases have been recorded against immigration officers, with 55 resulting in dismissals.

To curb abuse of power, the department is expanding digital systems like auto-gates at entry points to reduce direct officer-traveller contact.