30 robbers held with arms, loots in the Bay

Rab said yesterday that its members detained 30 robbers during overnight drives in the Bay of Bengal.

During the drives, Rab also seized illegal firearms and ammunition, along with two engine-run trawlers, from their possession, Rab-7 Commanding Officer Lt Col Mahbub Alam said at a press briefing in Chattogram's Patenga.

"We had information that a large group of robbers were preparing to loot 15 to 20 fishing trawlers. So, we conducted drives on the southwestern part of the deep sea and tracked them down.

"We successfully apprehended 30 robbers on two trawlers with fish and other valuables looted from fishermen."

The detainees will be sued and handed over to the police, the CO added.

In recent times, there have been multiple armed robberies on fishing trawlers and small vessels in the Bay of Bengal.

The CO said "godfathers" supplied equipment and boats to criminals. These criminals then robbed fishermen in the deep sea and sold the stolen goods, including fish, through agents in the local markets of Bhola and Barishal.

The CO further explained that the profits were divided: 40 percent went to the "godfathers," 20 percent covered fuel costs, and the remaining 40 percent was distributed among the criminals.