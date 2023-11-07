30 journalists attacked in October 28 violence: IFJ

As many as 30 journalists were assaulted while covering BNP activists' clashes with police and supporters of the ruling Awami League Party on October 28, said International Federation of Journalists in a statement.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemns the attacks and urges the local authorities to investigate all harassment and violence towards Bangladeshi journalists and media workers," it said.

"Among those assaulted during the political rally was Mohammad Ali Mazed, a video journalist with Agence-France-Press (AFP) and a member of the Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) executive committee. Mazed was ambushed and beaten on the head and back by BNP protestors, with his safety gear saving him from severe injuries. His journalistic equipment was broken during the assault," it said.