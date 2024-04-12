30 injured in Habiganj villagers’ clash

At least 30 people were injured as two groups of villagers clashed over a trivial matter at Goenhati village in Ajmiriganj upazila of Habiganj district this afternoon.

The injured received treatment at Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex and Baniachong Upazila Health Complex, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports quoting police.

Locals said there was an argument between two men -- Mizan Mia and Samsu Mia -- when children and teenagers started playing football in a small playground in front of Mizan's house yesterday.

This afternoon, Mizan had an altercation with Samsu again as the latter allegedly fed grass from Mizan's land to his cattle.

At one stage, people from both sides attacked each other with local weapons, leaving 30 people, including some women, injured.

Dalim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Ajmiriganj Police Station, said there was an argument between groups over feeding grass to cattle. On information, policemen reached the spot and brought the situation under control.