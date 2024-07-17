30 hurt as police fire shotgun pellets at quota protesters

At least 30 protesters were injured in the ongoing clashes between police and students at Jahangirnagar University.

Police fired shotgun pellets and teargas shells at the quota protesters to disperse them while they were gathering at different places on the campus, reports our Savar correspondent.

Two journalists, including Prothom Alo's JU correspondent Abdullah Al Mamun, were among the injured.

Campus sources said the number of injured persons may increase.

Witnesses said the incident started around 5:15pm when law enforcers chased the students protesting to demand reform in the quota system in government jobs.

Police used sound grenades too.

Protestors alleged that police were firing tear gas in front of almost every hall. Students alleged that police started firing without any provocation.

Amid the chaos, around 7:00pm, the vice chancellor and senate members, left the new administrative building, reports our correspondent.

They had been stuck there since noon when Registrar Abu Hasan declared the closure of the university until further notice after an emergency syndicate meeting at the building.

The announcement started a new round of protests by the students.

Abdullah Al Mamun, the Prothom Alo journalist, said police assaulted him despite knowing his identity.

Rezwanur Rahman, an on-duty doctor at JU Medical Center, told The Daily Star that at least 30 injured who received pellet injuries took treatment there.

Earlier in the morning, the university authorities declared the closure of the university until further notice. Following the decision, the students vandalised the new administrative building.

Since then, they took position near the JU Shaheed Minar while police blocked the other side.

Witnesses said that several police vehicles entered the campus as soon as the firing began.