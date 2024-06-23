30 hurt in AL factional clash in Rajshahi

At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups of the Awami League in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi yesterday.

Several hand bombs were detonated during the clash. Police fired 50 rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Among the injured are Bagha municipality mayor Akkas Ali, Bagha upazila AL general secretary Ashraful Islam Bablu, Ardani union chairman Rafiqul Islam, and former vice chairman Shafiur Rahman Shafi.

Eyewitnesses said the clash started during a human chain organised by local AL leaders protesting alleged irregularities and nepotism involving Mayor Akkas Ali.

On the other hand, another group of AL brought out a protest procession against extra money collected in the name of Dalil Lekhak Samity of sub-register office.

The two sides clashed when the procession crossed the human chain.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station, said the clash broke out over slogans and counter-statements during two programmes. Police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

"No one has yet complained about the clash. Legal action will be taken if complaints are received," he said.