3 UPDF men killed in Khagrachhari

Three members of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) were killed by miscreants in Khragrachhari this morning.

The deceased were identified as Sijon Chakma, Sashon Tripura and Jayen Chakma, UPDF's Spokeperson Aongya Marma confirmed.

He said, "An armed group opened fire on our members at Shanti Ranjan Para under Latiban union, leaving the three dead on the spot. The incident took place around 10:30am at a house."

Panchari Police Station Officer-in-charge Mohammad Jashim told our correspondent, "We heard the incident from locals. Since it's a remote area, police could not reach the scene immediately."

A press release, signed by Niron Chakma, information and publicity affairs secretery of the UPDF, said that they have called a road blockade in the district tomorrow in protest the killings. They also demanded arrest of the criminals, it said.