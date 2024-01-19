3 suspected smugglers held with 1kg gold

Bangladesh Coast Guard yesterday detained three suspected smugglers near the Shah Amanat International Airport in the port city's Patenga area, with a kilogramme of gold ornaments among other smuggled items in their possession.

Coast Guard's Media Officer, Lt Cdr Khandakar Munif Toki, confirmed the matter.

In a press release, the officer said a microbus carrying the detainees was challenged over their suspicious movement near the Airport-Patenga road.

When the vehicle was searched, Coast Guard personnel found one kilogramme of gold ornaments, one laptop, 19 mobile phones, and 16 cartons of foreign cigarettes, which were presumably smuggled through the airport, the release added.

The detainees were handed over to Patenga Police Station, and the seized items were handed over to the airport customs authorities for further action.