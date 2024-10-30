3 suspected cattle thieves beaten to death in Narail

Three unidentified individuals suspected of cattle theft were beaten to death earlier this morning in Narail's Sadar Upazila.

The incident happened in Tularampur village around 4:00am, where the suspects reportedly attempted to steal cattle from the home of a villager, Hannan Tarafder, said Sajedul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station.

The OC added that the identities of the deceased are still unknown.

According to witnesses, the attempted theft was thwarted when Hannan's dogs began barking, alerting him to suspicious activity outside. Upon investigating, Hannan raised the alarm, calling for help from his neighbours. As locals gathered, the three suspects tried to flee but were pursued and caught by villagers. In the ensuing chaos, the suspects were beaten to death.

Khairul Bashar, a resident of Tularampur, said cattle theft had become a problem in the area and the community had become increasingly anxious.

OC Sajedul said police have launched an investigation into the incident and urged villagers not to take law into their own hands.