3 Shibir men arrested in Narsingdi

Our Correspondent, Narsingdi
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 01:43 AM

Narsingdi police yesterday arrested three activists of Islami Chattra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, for their alleged involvement in subversive activities.

Billal Hosaim, 22, son of Bacchu Miah from Raipura upazila, Shafiqul Islam, 19, son of Sana Ullah from Monohardi upazila, and Arafat, 19, son of Ataur Rahman from the same upazila, are all students at Jamea Quasemia Kamil Madrasah.

They were arrested from the house of Maqbul Hossain, Jamaat's district treasury and a teacher at Jamea Quasemia Kamil Madrasah around 1:30am.

Later in the day, police sent them to jail via a court order, said Narsingdi Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kashem Bhuiyan.

Police also sought a three-day remand to interrogate the arrested, he added.

