3 sent to jail over rape of teen with mental disability in Sylhet

A Sylhet court today sent three people to jail in a case filed over the rape of a 19-year-old with mental disability after abduction in the district's Kanaighat upazila.

The accused are Shuvankar Das, 27, Babul Ahmed, 28, and Fahad Mia, 25, said police.

Shuvankar is a microbus driver, whereas, Babul is a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, and Fahad works as a pickup driver.

Kanaighat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Awal said the three accused were sent to jail through the court today after the young woman's mother filed a case with the police over the incident.

According to the case statement, the incident occurred on Tuesday night (July 1) when the victim went to bed with her mother. Around 1:00am, her mother woke to find the girl missing and the door of their house open.

The next morning, locals spotted the victim in a disoriented state with torn clothes at Baluchar in Kayasthagram village under South Banigram union of the upazila. Family members rushed to the scene and brought her home.

During questioning, the victim said that three individuals raped her.

Locals also confirmed seeing Shuvankar, Babul, and Fahad taking the girl away in a vehicle from Beerdol-Khalomora area.

Yesterday afternoon, the family took the victim to Kanaighat Police Station, after which police sent her to the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Later that night, police conducted raids and arrested the three accused.

The victim's mother said her daughter is mentally challenged and sometimes leaves the house unnoticed. The family would usually find her nearby and bring her back. On Tuesday night, she left home similarly but did not return.