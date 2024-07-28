Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jul 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 01:33 AM

Crime & Justice

3 sent to jail over rape of schoolgirl

Political Violence: Another 22 BNP-Jamaat activists jailed
Photo: Collected

A Jashore court yesterday sent three persons to jail in a case filed for allegedly raping a sixth grader and filming the incident in Jashore's Monirampur upazila.

The accused are Ashraful Islam, 20, and his two friends -- Pranto Biswas, 22, and Shaon Hossain, 19.

Police arrested the three after the victim's grandmother filed a case with Manirampur Police Station, said ABM Mehdi Masud, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The three accused were sent to jail by a court.

According to the case statement, Ashraful recently returned home from Malaysia.

Around 8:00pm on Friday, Ashraful and two friends picked up the victim and raped her.

