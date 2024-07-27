3 sent to jail over rape of schoolgirl

A Jashore court today sent three persons to jail in a case filed for allegedly raping a sixth grader and filming the incident in Jashore's Monirampur upazila.

The accused are Ashraful Islam 20, and his two friends -- Pranto Biswas 22, and Shaon Hossain, 19.

Police arrested the three after the victim's grandmother filed a case with Manirampur Police Station, said ABM Mehdi Masud, officer-in-charge of the police station.

The three accused were sent to jail by a court, reports our Benapole correspondent.

According to the case statement, Ashraful recently returned home from Malaysia.

Around 8:00pm on Friday, Ashraful and two friends picked up the victim and raped her.