3 sent to jail over covering up rape of child

Three individuals were sent to jail yesterday for attempting to cover up the rape of a 12-year-old by pressuring her family to settle the matter through social arbitration in Jamalpur.

The accused are Liton Talukder, 35, a former member of the local union parishad; Md Selim, 23; and Kabir Mia, 28, all residents of the same village in Sarishabari upazila, police said.

They were among six people named in a case filed with Sarishabari Police Station yesterday, which also includes those accused of raping the child, said Officer-in-Charge Rashedul Hasan.

According to the case statement, on June 14, one Shaheen lured the girl to his house, where he raped her at knifepoint and threatened her into silence. He continued to abuse her over the next two days.

On June 17, Shaheen's friend Md Parvez also raped the girl. Two days later, another individual, Md Lavlu, attempted to rape her. However, nearby locals heard the child's screams and rushed to the scene, prompting Lavlu to flee.

On June 22, "influential locals" held an arbitration meeting and pressured the victim's family to settle the matter quietly, police said.

Acting on information, a joint team of army personnel and police raided the area and detained Liton, Selim, and Kabir. The accused rapists, however, managed to escape.

The three detainees were shown arrested in the case and produced before a court, which sent them to jail. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accused, OC Rashedul added.