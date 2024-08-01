3 RU students released after 10-hour detention, 2 others shown arrested

Police released three Rajshahi University (RU) students early today, around ten hours after they were detained from the university campus yesterday noon.

Two other students were shown arrested in a case filed over vandalism, police said.

The students were released around 12:50am under the supervision of the RU teachers, according to Sheikh Mobarak Pervez, officer-in-charge (OC) of Motihar Police Station.

The released students are Sayed Samiul Basit and Mazed Hasan, both master's students of the Department of English, and Naim Islam, a first-year student of the Institute of Education and Research.

Around 2:30pm yesterday, police and detectives picked up five RU students from various points of the campus for interrogation, said Rafiqul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station.

Among the five students, Basit, Mazed, and Naim were taken to Motihar Police Station, while a third-year student, Rifat Hasan, was taken to Rajshahi DB office, and first-year student Prottoy to Rajpara Police Station, the OC said.

Although Motihar police freed the three students, Rajpara and DB police have yet to release Prottoy and Rifat.

OC Rafiqul said DB police handed Rifat to them. Rifat, Prottoy and many others were shown arrested in a case filed over vandalism, he added.

Md Abu Shahadat, a sub-inspector of Rajpara Police Station, filed the case against 14 named and numerous unnamed students last night for vandalising a police vehicle.