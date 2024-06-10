3 Rohingyas killed in Ukhiya camp

Three Rohingyas were killed over establishing supremacy in a camp of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar today.

The incident took place at block F of Ukhiya camp 4 extension around 5:00am.

The deceased were Md Ilias, 31, and Md Ishaq, 54, and Firoz Khan, 18.

Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Iqbal, also commander of Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-14 said Rohingya criminals from outside swooped on the camp 4 from the nearby hills in small groups and attacked the victims in the early morning.

They locked into a gunfight and clash with the Rohingyas in the camp, leaving the three killed and seven others injured, he added.

The injured people are now undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar General Hospital.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy.

Legal process is underway, he added.