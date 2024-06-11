3 Rohingyas killed in Cox’s Bazar camp

Three Rohingyas were killed over establishing supremacy at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila, Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased are Md Ilias, 31, and Md Ishaq, 54, and Firoz Khan, 18.

The incident took place at Block F of Camp 4 Extension around 5:00am, said Additional Deputy Inspector General Md Iqbal, also the commander of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-14.

"Rohingya criminals from the nearby hills swooped on the camp in small groups and attacked the victims. They locked into a gunfight and clashed with the Rohingyas in the camp, leaving the three killed and seven others injured."

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar General Hospital.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station, said the bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy.