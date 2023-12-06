3 Rohingyas killed in 'ARSA attacks' on two camps

Three Rohingyas were killed after Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) carried out attacks in two camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya last night, police said today.

All the deceased -- Jobair, Anowar Sadik, Abdul Kasim -- were supporters of the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO), according to law enforcers.

The attack took place in Camp 15 and Irani Pahar camp between 7:00pm and 9:00pm.

Additional Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amir Zafar, commander of Armed Police Battalion-8 (APBn-8), said ARSA criminals shot Joibair dead on the spot and injured another in Camp 15. Jobair was a resident of G-3 block of the camp.

The attackers also abducted two Rohingyas and hacked them critically. One of them, Anowar of G-6 block, later succumbed to his injuries around midnight after they were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

Additional DIG Mohammad Iqbal, commander of APBn-14, said Kasim of Irani Pahar camp was called over phone by the ARSA criminals around 7:00pm.

As he came out of his house, the ARSA men abducted him and took him to a hill nearby and shot him dead, the police official said.

Legal procedures in connection with both incidents were underway. Police are conducting operations to arrest the criminals, police officials said.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, another Rohingya-- Imam Hussain (30), also a supporter of RSO -- was shot dead by ARSA at camp 4.

Panic gripped the Rohingyas living in the camps after the four murders in different camps within seven hours.