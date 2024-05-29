3 robbers arrested with firearms in Gazipur

Three members of a robbers' gang have been arrested with three firearms while preparing for a robbery in Gazipur city.

The arrestees are Monir Molla alias Aku of Pabna, Md Badsha Pramanik of Bogura, Rashidul alias Al-Amin of Gaibandha.

Gazipur's Deputy Commissioner (Crime North) Abu Torab Mohammad Shamsur Rahman disclosed the information at a press conference at Gazipur Metropolitan Police Headquarters this afternoon.

He said they were arrested from inside the forest in Lohakair area under Kashimpur Police Station last night, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

The DC said that the robbers took position in the forest on Lohakair-Laskarchala road in Kashimpur to commit robbery.

On information, policemen surrounded the robbers from the two sides.

The three were arrested but their accomplices ran away.

The official said that a case under Arms Act was filed against the three. They are also accused of 10 other cases.