Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 17, 2024 11:58 PM

3 officials at Dhaka airport suspended for misconduct with passenger

They were seen taking chocolates out of a returning passenger's luggage
Dhaka Airport
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. File photo

Three assistant revenue officers (AROs) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka have been suspended for misconduct with a passenger.

The suspended officials are Md Azizul Haque, Shimul Chowdhury, and Al Amin.

Additionally, another ARO and a sub-inspector (SI) involved in the incident have been transferred to the headquarters.

According to sources in Dhaka Customs House, the incident took place on September 15, when the officials were checking the luggage of a returning passenger.

During the process, the officers unnecessarily harassed the passenger and even took chocolates from the passenger's bag, some of which they consumed.

The misconduct was highlighted on social media by another passenger who witnessed the event.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, the authorities conducted an investigation and found the allegations to be credible.

As a result, the three officers were suspended.

