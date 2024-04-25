3 new SC judges sworn in

Three judges have been sworn in as Supreme Court justices today.

Yesterday, the new judges were elevated from the HC Division to the Appellate Division, raising the number of apex court judges to eight.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administered their oath at the SC Judges' Lounge where judges from both Appellate and High Court divisions of the SC and and lawyers were present.

SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani conducted the the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association congratulated three newly appointed apex court judges.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and SCBA Secretary Shah Monjurul Hoque accorded the felicitations to Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain at the courtroom No 2 of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan presided over the function where other judges of the Appellate Division of the SC were present.

After the felicitation, all the judges including the newly appointed ones attended the judicial functions.

Later in the day, the three new apex court judges paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32 in Dhaka.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the appointments of three apex court judges under Article 95(1) of the constitution.