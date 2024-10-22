3 muggers to die for killing army man in N’ganj

A Narayanganj court has sentenced three people to death in a case filed over the killing of an army member in 2022.

Judge Abu Shamim Azad, of the Narayanganj district and sessions judge court, announced the verdict yesterday in presence of two accused Md Jibon, 25 and Jummon Mia, 24, of Narayanganj's Siddhirganj, said Inspector Abdur Rashid, in-charge of court police outpost.

Another convict Md Suman Mia, 27, is absconding. An arrest warrant has been issued by the court in this connection, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting the police official.

According to the case documents, Md Shahin Alam, 22, who was an army member, was heading to Chandpur from Patuakhali on January 15, 2022. On the way, he was stabbed to death by some unidentified muggers at Mouchak area of Siddhirganj in Narayanganj.

Saiful Islam, his elder brother, later filed a murder case with Siddhirganj Police Station.