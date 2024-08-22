3 more cases filed with ICT against Hasina

She also faces 10 fresh cases over killings during protests

Three more complaints were filed with the investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal yesterday accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of committing crimes against humanity and genocide between July 15 and August 5.

Besides, 10 more cases including nine for murders were filed against Hasina.

The former PM now faces 44 cases, including 35 for murders, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, one for abduction and one for an attack on a BNP procession.

Two lawyers filed three complaints with the ICT on behalf of the fathers of three students killed during the student protests that led a mass uprising which ousted the Awami League-led government on August 5.

"We registered the complaints, and thus the investigation of all cases have started," Ataur Rahman, deputy director (admin) of the investigation agency, told The Daily Star.

Supreme Court lawyer Hujjatul Islam Khan filed a complaint on behalf of Zakir Hossain, father of Foisal Ahmed Shanta, who was killed on July 16 in the Muradpur area of Panchlaish, Chattogram.

The complaint said the killers acted on the directive of the accused.

Besides Hasina, 76 others were accused including AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and several ministers.

Asaduzzaman, also an SC lawyer, filed a complaint on behalf of Abdul Matin, father of Sheikh Shahriar Bin Matin, who, according to the complaint, was fatally shot by police in the capital's Mirpur on July 18.

He was an HSC examinee of Ishwardi Ideal College in Mirpur.

Hasina and 49 others, including top leaders of the parties in the AL-led alliance, former ministers, police officers and leaders and activists of AL, were accused in the complaint.

The same lawyer filed another complaint on behalf of MA Razzaque, father of Asif Iqbal, a small trader from Sreepur Upazila of Magura.

As per the complaint, Asif was "shot dead by police" at the capital's Mirpur-10 intersection on July 19.

Hasina and 71 others, including top leaders of the parties under the AL-led alliance, former ministers, police officers, and AL leaders and activists, were accused.

10 MORE CASES

Two murder cases were filed with Badda Police Station against Hasina and 189 others over the killing of Sumon Sikder and Abdul Jabbar on July 19.

Sumon's mother Masuma filed the case against Hasina and 178 others, including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.

Jabbar's mother Nazma Begum filed the other case against Hasina and eight others.

Sharmin Ahkter, widow of Russel Miah, filed a complaint with a Dhaka court, accusing Hasina and 27 others of killing her husband during protests in Rampura on July 19.

The court ordered the officer-in-charge of Rampura Police Station to register the complaint as a case.

The former prime minister and 38 others were sued in a case filed with Uttara East Police Station over the killing of Fazlul Haque on August 5. The victim's brother Anwar Hossain filed the case.

Hasina and 47 were sued for the killing of Tauhidul Islam, a student of Kabi Nazrul Government College on August 4.

The victim's elder brother Tariqul Islam filed the complaint with another Dhaka court that asked the Tejgaon Police Station OC to register it as an FIR.

Hasina, former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque and three others were sued over the killing of Firoz Talukder who was shot from a helicopter on July 19.

Firoz's wife Reshma Sultana filed the case with a Dhaka court that asked Mirpur Police Station OC to register it as an FIR.

A murder case was filed against Hasina and 44 others over the killing of Roman Mia, 17, in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on August 5.

Roman's aunt Rina filed the case with Rupganj Police Station.

In Gazipur, a murder case was filed last night against 139 people including Hasina over the death of Noor Alam, 22.

Another murder case was filed against Hasina and 79 others yesterday with Fatuallah Police Station over the killing of a bus driver.

Sahida Begum, mother of deceased Abul Hossain Mizi, who was shot dead at Signboard area on July 19, filed the case, said Fatullah OC Nure Azam.

In Sylhet, Chhatra Dal leader Juber Ahmed filed a case against Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 85 others for an attack on a BNP procession.