3 members of fake currency gang arrested

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday said it busted a gang involved in the printing and circulation of counterfeit banknotes in Brahmanbaria.

Rab arrested three people during the raid and seized fake currency worth Tk 4,88,500 along with printing materials used in the fabrication process, said a press release signed by Moshiur Rahman Sohel, assistant superintendent of police of Rab-9 in Sylhet.

The operation was conducted in Kamalmora village under Bijoynagar upazila Thursday night, the release added.

The arrestees are Md Rasel Haji, 32, a resident of Faridganj upazila of Chandpur, Alamgir Hossain, 34, a resident of Feni Sadar Upazila and Sani Miah, 19, son of Sahab Uddin of Bijoynagar in Brahmanbaria.

A case was filed against them with Bijoynagar Police Station. All three arrested have been sent to jail via a court order.