3 killed in Khilkhet passenger shed: Driver of SUV arrested

Police today arrested the driver of the SUV that crashed into a passenger shed near Khilkhet Bazar in Dhaka last night, killing three people, including a child.

A team of police arrested Dishan, aged around 30, from Khilkhet area early this morning, said Enamul Haque Khandaker, inspector (investigation) of Khilkhet Police Station.

In primary interrogation, the driver told police that he was feeling unwell and believed he could navigate the area safely. However, he could not and ended up causing the accident, he said.

The driver fled the scene after the accident occurred around 9:00pm yesterday.

Of the three dead, nine-year-old Yasin died on the spot. Ujjal Pandey, 26, a private company employee from Bhatara, died on the way to a hospital and Armina, 27, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Yasin's father Sumon, 35, who was injured in the accident, was undergoing treatment at the DMCH.