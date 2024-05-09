Crime & Justice
UNB, Habiganj
Thu May 9, 2024 07:15 PM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 07:31 PM

3 killed in Habiganj clash

Three people were killed and 50 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a trifling matter in Agua village of Habiganj's Baniachong today.

The deceased are Zilu Mia, 50, Kader Mia, 32, and Siraj Mia, 25.

Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Baniachong Police Station, said an altercation broke out between Kader Mia, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, and Badrul Mia, an employee of an auto-rickshaw stand, centring taking passengers at a autorickshaw stand around 11:00am, leading to an altercation.

Later around 2:00pm, the supporters of both groups, equipped with lethal weapons, attacked each other, leaving two people dead on the spot and 51 others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where Zilu succumbed to his injuries. Four of the injured were taken to Sylhet for better treatment.

A number of houses were also vandalised during the clash.

On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, added the police official.

