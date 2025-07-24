3 killed in clash over land dispute in Kurigram

Police say all three victims belonged to one of the rival groups

Police say all three victims belonged to one of the rival groups

Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in a violent clash between two rival groups over a long-standing land dispute in Bhundor Char area of Rowmari upazila in Kurigram today.

The deceased were identified as Nurul Amin, 40, son of Anwar Hossain; Bulu Mia, 55, son of Golam Mia; and Fulbabu Mia, 50 — all residents of Bhundor Char and reportedly members of the same faction involved in the conflict.

The violence broke out around 12:30pm when a group led by one Shahjahan Mia went to irrigate a piece of land at the centre of a years-long dispute, police and locals said.

The opposing group, led by Razu Mia, resisted the attempt, sparking a heated argument that intensified into a deadly confrontation.

Armed with sticks and local weapons, both sides clashed, leaving three people dead on the spot and more than 20 others injured.

Ten of the wounded were transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition, while the rest were taken to the Rowmari Upazila Health Complex.

Dr Nazrul Islam, the resident medical officer at the health complex, said the three victims had fatal injuries to their heads and chests.

Police later took custody of the bodies.

Local sources said the land in question spans around 2.5 acres and has been the subject of multiple legal disputes between the two parties for several years.

Despite numerous arbitration meetings over the years, no permanent resolution had been reached.

The violence has triggered panic in Bhundor Char, with many families fleeing their homes fearing reprisals.

"The atmosphere is extremely tense. The hospital premises are packed with grieving relatives," said Noor Islam, a local community leader.

Rowmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Lutfar Rahman said, "We have so far detained one individual in connection with the clash. Additional police forces have been deployed to the area, and the situation is now under control."

He added that no case has been filed yet, and police are waiting for formal complaints to proceed with the investigation.

"It appears that all three deceased were from one side, but we can only confirm the details once legal proceedings begin," the OC said.

The bodies have been sent to Kurigram General Hospital for post-mortem examination.