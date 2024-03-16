3 killed, 27 wounded as Al-Shabaab’s Mogadishu hotel siege ends

Three people were killed in an hours-long siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a popular hotel near the presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said yesterday.

Armed fighters stormed the SYL hotel in a hail of bullets late on Thursday before security forces announced they had brought the situation under control after more than 13 hours.

It broke a relative lull in violence by the Al-Qaeda-linked group, demonstrating its continued ability to strike despite a major military offensive against the militants.

"Three people died in the attack and 27 others including 18 civilians and nine soldiers were wounded," Somali police spokesman Colonel Qasim Ahmed Roble told a press conference, adding that the injury toll included three lawmakers.

Security forces also killed five assailants in a gunbattle, he added.

"The situation at the hotel is back to normal now," Roble said.

The attack on the SYL hotel -- which has been targeted several times in the past -- occurred at the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan and was claimed by Al-Shabaab.

The United States said it condemned the attack "in the strongest terms".

"The United States has a shared interest with Somalia to advance peace and prosperity, and we remain committed to supporting Somali efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab," the US embassy in Mogadishu said in a statement.