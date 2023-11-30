3 journos attacked by 'AL MP, his followers' in Ctg

At least three journalists were beaten up allegedly by Awami League lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman and his men in Chattogram today.

The incident happened around 11:30am when Mustafizur, member of parliament from Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), was at the Chattogram deputy commissioner's office to submit his nomination papers as AL candidate for the upcoming national election.

One of the eyewitnesses, Masudul Haque, in-charge of Chattogram bureau of DBC News, told The Daily Star, "Rakib Uddin, staff reporter of Independent TV, asked Mustafizur if he had submitted nominations by violating the electoral code of conduct. Mustafizur then punched Rakib Uddin and broke the camera, tripod and boom [microphone]. When other journalists protested, his followers attacked them. Mustafizur then got into the car and left."

Contacted, Rakib Uddin said he went to the deputy commissioner's office to cover the nomination paper submissions. When he saw that Mustafizur had come to submit the nomination papers with 15-20 supporters, he asked the lawmaker if this large entourage was a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

"At this, he became angry and started to hurl abusive words at me and at one stage, he punched me.

"Mustafizur snatched the camera and tripod of Independent TV and broke those," he said. "As the journalists present there protested, his followers also attacked them and two other journalists were injured in their attack.

"Mustafizur's men also broke the camera and tripod of Maasranga Television at that time."

The journalists immediately complained to Returning Officer and Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman.

He apologised for the incident and assured of investigating it and taking action following the investigation.

"I am sincerely sorry for the incident. This should not have happened. I have CCTV footage in my office. If you file a written complaint, we will take action according to the law," he told journalists.

AL lawmaker from Chattogram-9 constituency and Deputy Minister for Education Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel also expressed regret for the incident.

The Daily Star called Mustafizur several times on his mobile phone and also sent him a text message seeking a comment on the incident, but the lawmaker did not respond.