3 hurt in Noakhali temple attack

Three women were injured when a group of miscreants attacked a temple in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila last night.

One of the victims filed a case at Begumganj Model Police Station today against three named and some 20 unnamed attackers, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting police.

According to the case, for a long time now, a community of Hindu cobblers has resided and performed their religious rituals on government (khas) land in the Karimpur Petrol Pump area, which later came to be known as "Muchipara".

On Saturday, local landgrabber Md Selim threatened residents to stop setting up a temple for Kali puja as he was trying to take over the land.

Later that night, around 20-25 people, led by Selim, vandalised the temple, attacked three local women, desecrated an idol of goddess Kali, and looted the donation box.

However, Selim could not be reached over the phone as he was on the run following the incident.

To protest the incident, Muchipara locals blocked the Karimpur-Ganipur road under ward 5 of Chaumuhani municipality today.

On information, Begumganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Yasir Arafat visited the spot with members of police and Rab.

UNO Arafat said he directed police to arrest the accused immediately.

Begumganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anwarul Islam said police were trying to arrest the accused.