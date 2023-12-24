3 held for 'rail line sabotage attempt' in Narayanganj

Crime & Justice
Railway police today detained three persons for allegedly attempting to carry out an act of sabotage on the rail line near Narayanganj station.

The detainees are Jaynal Abedin, Arif and Habibur Rahman, our local correspondent reports quoting Sub-inspector Mokhlesur Rahman, in-charge of Narayanganj Railway Police Outpost.

SI Mokhlesur said that a patrol team of railway police detained the three while they were trying to damage the rail line by blasting a crude bomb around 1:30pm today.

Police have seized a crude bomb from their possession, the SI said, adding that the trio confessed to their crime.

Police are investigating to know if they are affiliated with any political party, the SI added.

Sahadat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj Model Police Station, said legal action would be taken against them after investigation.

