3 held for illegal entry attempts at Ctg port

Detainees were later handed over to Bandar Police Station
Chattogram port choked by container congestion. Photo: Star

Security personnel of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) today detained three individuals while they were attempting to illegally enter the restricted area of the port.

A press release signed by CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said that the detainees were later handed over to the Bandar Police Station for legal action.

The security guards made the detentions in separate incidents during regular surveillance and patrol at the port gates, sheds, and yards, the release added.

The detainees are Abul Khayer of Noakhali, Mahfuz Sheikh of Gopalganj, and Mehedi Hasan Lablu of Khagrachhari.

