3 get life sentence for 2015 murder of Italian aid worker

A Dhaka court today sentenced three people to life imprisonment for the 2015 murder of Italian citizen Cesare Tavella in the capital's Gulshan diplomatic zone.

The convicts – Tamjid Ahmed Rubel alias "Mobile" Rubel, Russell Chowdhury, and Minhajul Arefin – were also fined Tk 50,000 each.

In default of payment, they will have to serve an additional year in jail.

Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of the Third Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court handed down the verdict in the presence of five of the accused.

The court acquitted four others – BNP leader MA Quayum; his brother Abdul Matin; Shakhawat Hossain Sharif; and Sohel alias "Bhangari" Sohel.

Among the accused, Tamjid, Russell, Minhaj, and Sharif are currently in jail, while Matin is out on bail. Quayum and Sohel remain absconding.

In his judgment, the judge said that the prosecution had "undoubtedly" proven the charges against the three convicted men, who were punished accordingly for their involvement in the killing.

However, the court found the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Quayum, Matin, and the two others, resulting in their acquittal.

The court also ruled that the time the convicts have already served in custody during the trial will be deducted from their total sentence.

The verdict comes nearly nine years after Tavella, 50, a project manager with Netherlands-based ICCO Cooperation's food security programme (Proofs), was shot dead on the evening of September 28, 2015, while jogging in Gulshan's diplomatic enclave.

The case drew international attention after Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the killing, according to US-based SITE Intelligence Group.

However, Bangladeshi police and the then home minister rejected the claim.

Later, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), citing documents seized from several suspected "Neo JMB" hideouts, claimed that the militant group was behind Tavella's murder.

In a press release, Rab said Tavella's killing topped a list of 19 attacks carried out by Neo JMB operatives under the leadership of Shaykh Abu Ibrahim Al Hanif, who died during a Rab raid in Ashulia on October 8, 2016.

Several top officials of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have maintained that Tavella's murder was part of a conspiracy to create anarchy, put pressure on the government and send a message to foreigners that they were not safe in Bangladesh.

The Detective Branch (DB) of DMP submitted the charge sheet on June 28, 2016.

According to the charge sheet, Sohel supplied the firearms, and Sharif arranged the motorcycle used in the killing.

Matin was accused of hiring three assailants to target a "white man," with Tavella ultimately becoming the victim.