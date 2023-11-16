3 get death penalty for smuggling 72kg gold in Jashore

Crime & Justice
UNB, Jashore
Thu Nov 16, 2023 09:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 10:15 PM

Representational Image

A Jashore court today sentenced three people to death, two to life term and four others to 20 years of jail in a case filed over recovery of 72kg of gold from Sharsha upazila of Jashore along Indian border around five years back.

The Second Court of Jashore Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tajul Islam handed down the judgment, said the court's Public Prosecutor Md Asaduzzaman.

The death-row convicts are Mohiuddin Tarafdar, Zahidul Islam, and Mujibur Rahman, residents of Sharsha upazila. They were also fined Tk 10,000 each in the case.

The lifers are Masud Rana and Nur Jalal Mondal, residents of India's West Bengal.

The court fined them Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve six more months jail.

Of the convicts, Zahidul, Masud Rana, and Nur Jalal are absconding.

