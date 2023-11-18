3 of a family hurt in attack over land dispute

Three people of a family -- including a schoolteacher -- were injured in an attack allegedly by their neighbours following a land dispute in Manikganj today.

The incident happened at the victims' house in Baghjan village in Sadar upazila.

Nabinur Rahman, 36, a teacher of Manikganj Monno International School and College; his elder brother Mubarak Hossain, 46, and nephew Mahin Ashraf Johas, 17, a college student, have been hospitalised, said family members.

Nabinur and Ashraf were admitted to Manikganj 250-bed hospital, said Medical Officer Dr Shahrin Geeti.

Mubarak, who works at Tejgaon BG Press in Dhaka, was sent to the capital's Pangu Hospital, she said.

Nabinur said on his return home from school, he saw several of his neighbours attacking his brother and nephew with iron rods and sharp weapons.

"As I tried to stop them, they started hitting me as well...," he said.

Manikganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rauf Sarkar said, "We have heard about the incident. Legal action will be taken once a complaint is filed."