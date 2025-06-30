3 of a family found dead in city hotel

Three members of a family were found dead at a hotel in Dhaka's Moghbazar area yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Monir Hossain, an expatriate; his wife Swapna; and their son Arafat Hossain Nayeem, said Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division Police.

"We suspect it might be a case of food poisoning. The bodies will be sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death," the DC said.

According to police, the family had travelled from Lakshmipur to Dhaka on Saturday to see a doctor. As they could not get the appointment, they decided to stay overnight at the hotel.

"In the morning, Monir called his relatives and informed them that all three of them were feeling unwell and vomiting. The relatives rushed to the hotel and called police," said the DC.

Preliminary findings suggest that two of them died at the hotel. Monir was taken to the ICU of a nearby but was later declared dead, he added.