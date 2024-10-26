3 endangered hanumans rescued, one arrested in wildlife smuggling bust in Mirpur

Police rescued three hanumans (grey langur) and arrested one suspect during a routine checkpoint near Mirpur's Mukto Bangla Shopping Complex in Dhaka early Friday.

The suspect, identified as Md Nazrul, 35, of Bagerhat's Sharankhola, was stopped around 3:30am while driving a silver Probox.

Inside the vehicle, officers found three hanumans, two of which were confined in bags and one in a metal cage. Nazrul failed to present documentation or a valid explanation for transporting the animals, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media.

During preliminary questioning, Nazrul said he was moving the monkeys from Md Hadis alias Nirob, 32, of Mahim Aquarium Bird Palace in Mirpur-11, to an unknown buyer in Chuadanga.

Nazrul, along with the fugitive Nirob and the unknown buyer, allegedly intended to engage in illegal wildlife trade, violating the Wildlife Conservation and Security Act, he added.

A case has been filed against the suspects under the Special Powers Act and the Wildlife Conservation and Security Act with Shah Ali Police Station.

The rescued Hanumans have been transferred to the Forest Department's Wildlife Crime Control Unit for proper care and processing, the DC said.