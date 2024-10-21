3 to die for 2014 Faridpur murder

A Faridpur court has sentenced three men to death and a woman to life imprisonment for the murder of a man on September 16, 2014.

The convicts facing the death penalty are Shaon Bepari of Luxmipur village, and Md Shamim Mollah and Md Akmal Mollah of Karimpur Uttarpara village under Sadar upazila in Faridpur. Rasida Begum of Luxmipur village has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Nowab Ali, the public prosecutor of Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Court, confirmed the verdict, stating that Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta delivered the judgment in the presence of the convicts, except for Shaon.

The court also fined each convict Tk 20,000, with an additional three months of imprisonment in default of payment.

Shaon Bepari is the son of the victim, while Rasida Begum is his wife. According to the case statement, the victim, 55-year-old Shahjahan Bepari, was an expatriate in Malaysia for 17 years. He had returned to Bangladesh three years prior to his death and was preparing to go abroad again.

Shahjahan was found murdered in his room on September 16, 2014, with sharp weapon injuries to the back of his head, left eye, chest, and elbow. His brother, Dulal Bepari, filed a case against unidentified persons with Faridpur Kotwali Police Station the following day.

Munir Hossain, a sub-inspector at the time, submitted the charge sheet on November 20, 2014, implicating eight individuals, including Shahjahan's son and wife.

After examining the evidence and witness testimonies, the judge convicted the four and handed down the sentences.