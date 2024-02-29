3 Ctg clinics fined over irregularities

A team of Chattogram Civil Surgeon office today fined three private clinics in the port city over irregularities.

During a drive led by Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Surgiscope Hospital Limited in Katalganj area was fined Tk 15,000 due to various irregularities. These included the discovery of expired reagents in the lab and an unclean environment at the clinic.

Delta Health Care Chattogram in Panchlaish area and Ekushey Hospital Chattogram in Mirzar Pool area were fined Tk 5,000 each for keeping an unhygienic atmosphere inside the clinic and failing to display the license of the clinic in a visible place.

Talking to reporters, Dr Ilias said they also told the clinic authorities to fix the issues immediately.