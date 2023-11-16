Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:28 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:36 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

3 crude bombs blasted near TSC

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:28 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:36 AM
Representational image. File photo

A group of miscreants blasted three crude bombs near the TSC area of Dhaka University around 10:15pm yesterday.

Police detained three individuals from the spot. The detainees were beaten up earlier by Chhatra League men.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The detainees are Nur Mohammad Shikder and Bokhtiar Chowdhury.

"I saw three youths blasting crude bombs in the area. We handed them over to police after beating them," said Shourov Shikder, a Chhatra League activist.

Nilkhet police outpost in-charge Al Amin said, they detained three persons from the spot.

A team of Shahbagh Police Station visited the spot.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৬ জেলায় ৩৫ যানবাহনে আগুন, ভাঙচুর

আগামী জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার পর চাঁদপুর, ঢাকা, বগুড়া, সিলেট, নোয়াখালী ও চট্টগ্রামে যানবাহনে ভাঙচুর ও অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

টিএসসিতে ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, আটক ৩

১ ঘণ্টা আগে