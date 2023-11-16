3 crude bombs blasted near TSC

A group of miscreants blasted three crude bombs near the TSC area of Dhaka University around 10:15pm yesterday.

Police detained three individuals from the spot. The detainees were beaten up earlier by Chhatra League men.

The detainees are Nur Mohammad Shikder and Bokhtiar Chowdhury.

"I saw three youths blasting crude bombs in the area. We handed them over to police after beating them," said Shourov Shikder, a Chhatra League activist.

Nilkhet police outpost in-charge Al Amin said, they detained three persons from the spot.

A team of Shahbagh Police Station visited the spot.