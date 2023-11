Three crude bombs exploded on the wall of a mosque in Munshiganj town tonight.

Witnesses said some unidentified criminals threw the bombs at the Khaleast Jame Masjid around 9:30pm and fled the scene, reports our Munshiganj correspondent quoting Md Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

On information, a police team rushed to the spot immediately, he said.

However, no one has been arrested in this regard.