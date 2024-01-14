3 cops held for stealing gold from smuggler

Four people, including three policemen, were arrested in Khulna in a case filed over smuggling gold on Friday night.

The arrestees are Basdev Dey, an alleged gold smuggler from Khalishpur area in Khulna, and three policemen -- Lobanchhra Police Station Sub-inspector Mostafa Zaman, its ASI Ahsan Habib, and a constable.

SI Mokhlesur Rahman filed the case against them, said Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the case statement, Basdev is a gold smuggler. On Friday afternoon, he was going to Satkhira on a bus to smuggle six gold bars to India. The three accused policemen stopped the vehicle as Basdev tried to escape. The three policemen then caught him and snatched three of the six gold bars worth around Tk 30 lakh from him.

Basdev later complained to the higher authorities of the police about the matter. When the three policemen were interrogated by senior officials, they confessed to the incident, said the statement.

The arrestees were produced before the court yesterday, added the OC.