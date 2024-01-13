3 cops among 4 held over gold smuggling in Khulna

Four people, including three policemen, were arrested in Khulna in a case filed over smuggling gold last night.

The arrestees are Basdev Dey, an alleged gold smuggler from Khalishpur area in Khulna, and three policemen-- Lobonchora Police Station Sub-inspector Mostafa Zaman, its ASI Ahsan Habib, and Constable.

SI Mokhlesur Rahman filed the case against them, said Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the case statement, Basdev is a professional gold smuggler. Yesterday (Friday) afternoon, he was going to Satkhira on a bus to smuggle six gold bars to India. The three accused policemen stopped the transport as Basdev tried to escape. The three policemen then caught him and snatched three of the six gold bars worth around Tk 30 lakh.

Basdev later complained to the higher authorities of the police about the matter. When the three policemen were interrogated by senior officials yesterday evening, they confessed to the incident, said the statement.

The arrestees will be produced before the court today, added the OC.