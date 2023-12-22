3 Chhatra Dal activists arrested for arson attack on trains in Joypurhat

Members of Santahar railway police in Bogura arrested three Chhatra Dal activists accused of torching two trains in Panchbibi and Joypurhat earlier this month.

Muktar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Santahar Railway Police Station, said the suspects were captured in Nishimor village of Joypurhat Sadar upazila and Rukindupur village of Akkelpur upazila in raids that began last night and continued till early this morning.

The arrestees are: Abu Biswas, 24, Tazul Islam, 26, and Md Momin, 26.

In two cases filed with the police station, the three were accused of torching the Drutojan Express at Panchbibi station on December 4 and the Uttara Express at Joypurhat station on December 15.

During interrogation, the arrested individuals admitted their involvement with Chhatra Dal.

The suspects will face court proceedings today following their interrogation, according to the OC.