UNB, Pabna
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:09 AM

Crime & Justice

3 ‘cattle thieves’ killed in mob beating

UNB, Pabna
Pabna farmers

Three suspected cattle thieves were killed in a mob beating in Bhangura upazila of Pabna yesterday.

Police said a gang of thieves allegedly stole two cows from the shed of Golap Hossain at Mirzapur village in Chatmohar upazila and tried to flee with the cows through the Gumani River in a boat.

Locals chased the thieves and beat them to death at Betuan Ghat in Bhangura. Three local youths were injured in an attack by the thieves and were admitted to Bhangura Upazila Health Complex.

Bhangura Police OC Nazmul Haque said two sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered but their identities could not be ascertained immediately, he said, adding that the bodies were sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

