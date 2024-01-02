3 cases filed over house help’s death, violence

Three cases were filed yesterday against at least 1,200 unidentified individuals over the death of a house help in Dhaka's Banasree area and the subsequent attack on police and the torching of four vehicles by locals.

OC Mashiur Rahman of Rampura Police Station confirmed it to The Daily Star.

Md Azizul, son of house help Asma Begum, filed an unnatural death case with Rampura Police Station after the body of the 45-year-old was found in front of a building in Block D.

Police suspected she died by suicide after jumping off the building.

Following the death around 7:15am on Sunday, locals including many house helpers from nearby areas gathered there and started protesting, claiming that Asma was murdered by her employers.

At one stage, they set fire to three cars and a motorcycle.

They also attacked police personnel.

Uzzal Bhuiyan, a driver of a private car which was set on fire by the mob, later filed a case over the violence.

Besides, SI Kamrul Hasan of Rampura Police Station filed another case against 1,200 unknown people for attacking police, and obstructing them from discharging duties.

No arrests have been made yet.