Crime & Justice
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Dinajpur
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 05:55 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

3 brick kilns fined for using topsoil

OUR CORRESPONDENT, Dinajpur
Sun Mar 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 05:55 AM

A mobile court yesterday fined three brick kilns in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur for manufacturing bricks from the topsoil collected from arable lands.

The court, led by Muhammad Zafar Arif Chowdhury, assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila administration, raided the brick kilns and fined them Tk 5 lakh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rahman Bricks and M Islam bricks were fined Tk 2 lakh each while Amin Bricks was fined Tk 1 lakh.

The court also suspended the brick baking at the kilns for not having the DoE certificates.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

অবন্তিকাকে আত্মহত্যায় প্ররোচনার মামলায় সহপাঠী ও সহকারী প্রক্টর গ্রেপ্তার

রাতে ডিএমপির লালবাগ বিভাগের কোতোয়ালি থানার একটি দল তাদের গ্রেপ্তার করেছে।

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আব্দুল্লাহ: এখনও মুক্তিপণের জন্য যোগাযোগ করেনি জলদস্যুরা

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification