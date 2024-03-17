3 brick kilns fined for using topsoil

A mobile court yesterday fined three brick kilns in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur for manufacturing bricks from the topsoil collected from arable lands.

The court, led by Muhammad Zafar Arif Chowdhury, assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila administration, raided the brick kilns and fined them Tk 5 lakh.

Rahman Bricks and M Islam bricks were fined Tk 2 lakh each while Amin Bricks was fined Tk 1 lakh.

The court also suspended the brick baking at the kilns for not having the DoE certificates.