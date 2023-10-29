3 BNP leaders among 17 detained in Rangpur

Police in Rangpur arrested a total of 17 BNP men, including three local leaders, last night and today morning.

The detained leaders are: BNP's Rangpur Metropolitan Committee President Samshuzzaman Samu, Secretary Advocate Mahfuz-un-Nabi Don, and Fazle Rabbi Babu, a key member of the Rangpur district unit voluntary team, our Dinajpur correspondent reports.

Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner (crime) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, said a group of around 25 to 30 BNP leaders and activists including the three, gathered outside their office at Grand Hotel Mor in the city this morning.

At one stage, they started to throw brick chunks at the police, and law enforcers arrested four from the spot, the police official said.

Later, police carried out a raid on the party office premises, he added.

Thirteen other BNP activists were detained during raids conducted in the city's different areas last night.

The detainees are currently under police custody, and an investigation is underway, DC Maruf said.

Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incidents during the hartal hours.