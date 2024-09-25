3 BCL men held on charge of firing on protesters in Brahmanbaria

Three members of Chhatra League (BCL) were arrested last night in connection with a case filed on charges of attacking and firing on the protesters during Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 4 and 5 in Brahmanbaria.

Rapid Action Battalion and police personnel arrested the three during separate drives last night, said a press release of RAB-9 in Sylhet.

Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said legal process of sending them to court was underway.

The arrestees are Ruhul Amin Afridi, 26, organising secretary of Brahmanbaria district unit BCL; Zakir Hossain Joy, publicity secretary of the municipality unit; and Delwar Hossain Adi, a member of the district unit.

Afridi was arrested by RAB-9 members and the others were nabbed by the police team of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

The case was filed on August 22 with the police station against 53 former and incumbent BCL leaders and activists.